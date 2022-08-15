Candy Funhouse, North America’s largest online candy retailer, is on the hunt for a Chief Candy Officer. The job pays $100,000, and is open to anyone over the age of 5. Since the company listed the job posting, applications have been flooding in. CBC Toronto visited their Missisauga location to learn more about the position.

Canadian confectionery company Candy Funhouse is searching for the perfect candidate for what is most likely the sweetest job ever — chief candy officer.

Vanessa Janakijevski-Rebelo, a "candiologist" at the online distributor, says the company has more than 3,500 products in its inventory, and the chief candy officer will decide — by way of "taste-testing" — which ones get approved for sale on their website. The successful candidate will also have the final say on which new products get added to the inventory.

In case you missed it, that means the chief candy officer's main responsibility will be to eat the company's products every day. For their sweet tooth, the chief candy officer will be paid a whopping $100,000 per year.

"We're looking for someone to lead us as candiologists down the sweetest path possible," Janakijevski-Rebelo said.

The position is open to residents of North America, and the successful applicant will be able to work from Candy Funhouse's Canadian location in Mississauga, Ont., or at its New Jersey branch.

'The next Willy Wonka'

The chief candy officer will be expected to bring bigger and better ideas to Candy Funhouse, said candiologist Stephanie West.

"We're just looking for the next Willy Wonka," West told CBC Toronto.

"We want them to help us decide what products to carry, we want them to help us decide and rate candies so that we can share with the public and let them know what candies you should be eating and consuming.

"We have a lot of great talent in house but just want someone to kind of go above and beyond for us a little bit more," she added.

West says anyone who is five years and older may apply, adding that children "have such creative and fun imaginations."

'Absolute fun'

"Have you seen [a] kid around candy? It's going to be absolute fun."

If you believe you are the ideal candidate, you need to hurry and get your application in.

Janakijevski-Rebelo says the position was first advertised on July 31, and more than 160,000 people have applied so far. Applications will close on Aug. 31.

"We definitely knew that it would hit this kind of level and exposure and craziness, but to this extent — this is blowing minds," she said.

Just in case you are wondering, West says the compensation package also comes with "a very extensive dental plan."