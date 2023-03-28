Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of teen killed at Toronto subway station

A 16-year-old killed at a TTC station last weekend will be mourned at a candlelight vigil at High Park on Thursday night.

Gabriel Magalhaes was sitting on a bench at Keele subway station when a stranger stabbed him in what Toronto police have called an "unprovoked" incident. A 22-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged in connection with his death.

Magalhaes was a "beautiful, sweet, sweet boy" — a hard-working student who had dreams of attending university for astrophysics, his mother told CBC Radio's As It Happens.

"He was passionate about bouldering and snowboarding. He was very family oriented. He was not like your typical teenager with attitude. He would hug me in front of his friends," Andrea Magalhaes said on Monday.

"I just cannot believe that his life was cut short."

The teen's death has shocked the city and prompted strong reactions from the public and politicians, with many demanding more to be done to bolster safety on the transit system. According to a report released by the TTC last month, there were 1,068 violent incidents against Toronto public transit passengers in 2022, and violent incidents against passengers rose 46 per cent last year compared to 2021.

On Sunday, his classmates set up a memorial to their friend outside of Keele station. Community members are now organizing a vigil to pay further tribute to Magalhaes.

A small memorial was set up next to the entrance of Keele subway station by friends of Magalhaes, who was fatally stabbed there over the weekend. (Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC)

The event is set to take place at High Park's main gates on Bloor Street at High Park Avenue at 8 p.m. Mourners are then set to march to Keele Station.

"Please bring a candle or other light source to carry as you walk. Feel free to bring a note or flowers to add to the memorial at Keele Station," the event's organizers said in an email.

Meanwhile, an online crowdfunding campaign organized by Andrea Magalhaes's co-workers has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family.

"Gabriel was 16 and he had so many dreams," wrote Melissa Blow, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign. "Andrea always speaks so highly of both of her boys. She was so proud to be his mother."