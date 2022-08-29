Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Candlelight vigil planned for 6 young people killed in Barrie, Ont., crash

The six victims, all in their early 20s, were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, hours after police reported them missing.

Vigil set to gather around 8 p.m. near the Spirit Catcher sculpture along the downtown Barrie waterfront

The Canadian Press ·
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted out a link to a GoFundMe, run by a community group, that identifies all six of the young victims of last weekend's devastating car crash on a road that was closed to traffic. They are, from top left to right: Jason O'Connor, Jersey Mitchell, Curtis King, Luke West, Haley Marin and River Wells.
The six young victims of last weekend's devastating car crash on a road that was closed to traffic are, from top left to right: Jason O'Connor, Jersey Mitchell, Curtis King, Luke West, Haley Marin and River Wells. (Ripple of Kindness/GoFundMe)

A candlelight vigil is set to take place today to honour the six young people killed in last weekend's Barrie, Ont., car crash.

The six victims, all in their early 20s, were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, hours after police reported them missing.

The crash had not been reported to police when officers came across the scene at a large concrete pit in a rural construction site on the southwest edge of the city.

WATCH | Police identify six victims of fatal Barrie crash:

Victims of fatal Barrie, Ont., collision identified

4 days ago
Duration 2:02
The six young people who died in a single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend have now been identified. Police say the vehicle was driving on a road closed to construction at the time of the crash.

Police had identified the six missing people as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason O'Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell; and Haley Marin.

Tributes have poured in over recent days, eulogizing the victims as future social workers, talented athletes, gifted students and loved sons and daughters.

The vigil is set to gather around 8 p.m. near the Spirit Catcher sculpture along the downtown Barrie waterfront.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now