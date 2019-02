Photos

Candlelight vigil, held in memory of Riya Rajkumar

Friends, family, and members of the community gathered at a candlelight vigil in Brampton for 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar, whose body was found at a home last Thursday following an Amber Alert. The girl's father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, faces a first-degree murder charge.

Social Sharing

Hundreds gathered at a vigil held Tuesday evening, in honour of Riya Rajkumar

Previous Next

Popular Now Find more popular stories