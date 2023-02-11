Recent candidates announce mayoral bids following John Tory's plan to step down

Hours after Toronto Mayor John Tory said he'll be stepping down from the role, recent mayoral candidates are announcing their bids to take over his post.

They're hoping to fill the void Tory will leave after the Toronto Star reported on his relationship with a former employee in his office became public — something Tory called a "serious error in judgment" that risked "tarnishing" the city's top job.

The runner-up for the mayor of Toronto in the last municipal election Gil Penalosa says despite the short notice, he's ready to run again with the same platform as before, saying Tory is "creating a crisis" that "should not have happened."

"I think that it's an opportunity for Toronto to elect someone that will work on creating a Toronto for everyone," Penalosa told CBC Toronto.

Penalosa, an urbanist, and founder and chair of the non-profit 8 80 Cities, was one of Tory's most vocal challengers during the campaign. He garnered almost 18 per cent of the total vote, whereas Tory came in with over 60 per cent of the votes cast.

Penalosa's platform included housing zoning reform, creating what he says would be the longest urban trail network in North America, and expanding rapid bus transit. He also proposed to tear down the Gardiner Expressway East and build housing on it instead.

Blake Acton, who came in fourth for mayor in the October election, announced on Twitter he'll be running again as well.

He says he was "flooded with calls and texts" following Tory's resignation, and that Torontonians should elect him for a "safe and clean" city.

"Tory has stepped down, this is the time the people of Toronto need to demand Blake Acton become Mayor of Toronto!" he wrote on Twitter.