Candidates in 6 wards all debating under one roof in marathon Scarborough event

With Toronto's municipal election less than three weeks away, time is running out for many first-time candidates to make an impression on voters, but an event in Scarborough Thursday is aimed at getting them the exposure they need.

It's called the Great All Candidate Debate in Scarborough.

Voters are invited to ask Scarborough candidates questions at the event starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 6:30 p.m. The hope is that constituents will be better able to make informed decisions at the polls on Oct. 22.

"It's really important, particularly for this election, since we have new wards plus we have a lot of new candidates coming forward," said Dave Hardy, an urban planner and facilitator who will moderate some of the six debates.

The event, which is being held at Netwyn Place, 10 Thornmount Dr., will include candidates running in wards 20 to 25. Each ward will have at least one hour for candidates to talk about the issues.

Dave Hardy, an urban planner and facilitator, is one of the moderators at debates featuring candidates running in six wards in Scarborough. The forum will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Netwyn Place. (Hardy Stevenson and Associates Limited) "It will give them that exposure, and that's particularly important for Scarborough's multicultural community to get people who are new Canadians, people from the various cultural groups across Scarborough to get out there, and get their messages known," Hardy said.

Ward 23, Scarborough North, which has 11 candidates vying for a seat on council, is one of only three races in the municipal election with no incumbent. Ninety-one per cent of the people who live there are visible minorities.

"It is the most diverse [ward] in the country," said candidate Ashwani Bhardwaj, who immigrated from India.

"Diversity to me is a jewel in the Canadian crown."

Bhardwaj acknowledges the ward that stretches from Steeles Avenue East, south to Highway.401, and from Midland Avenue to the Rouge River is a large area to cover.

"We are doing are best."

Bhardwaj says the debate in Scarborough will give him and other candidates a chance to reach more constituents.

"At least I will be able to hear about what people want to know about me. We will talk about the issues. It will give me a chance to put my point of view up front there," he said.

Candidate Ashwani Bhardwaj, an immigrant from India, is looking forward to answering questions at the Scarborough debate from constituents in Ward 23. He says the ward is one of the most diverse in the country. (Submitted) Maboob Mian, an environmental scientist running for the first time, says Premier Doug Ford's move to cut council from 47 to 25 wards caused everyone some confusion.

"It's a very big, big ward and we didn't know until the last few weeks if we were going with the 47 model or 25 model. I am trying hard day and night to cover all my area, at least to give my flyers to the people so that they know who I am," Mian said.

Mian, who immigrated from Pakistan 18 years ago, hopes to answer questions from constituents at Thursday's debate.[

"I think it's a good good thing. At least we can meet the people. I can let the people know my objectives, my aims. I think this is a good opportunity for me, and the people as well to listen."

Candidate Dameon Halstead is also running for the first time and believes the Scarborough debate will support his campaign in the ward.

"It would help a great deal. I have been going door-to-door and a lot of people are asking me where have I been," he said.

"I let them know its a large area and I have a lot of ground to cover in a short period of time. One of the main things is trying to get a hold of everyone."

Damien says the debate will allow the public to see "who wants to represent them and what their passion and drive for the community is."

"It is a lot of new names in the ward," said Maggie Chi, 29, who is the youngest candidate running in Ward 23.

Maggie Chi, 29, is the youngest candidate in the Ward 23 race for Scarborough North. She says there are a lot of new names among the 11 candidates vying for the seat. (Submitted) "People need to know who you are and why they should vote for you," she said.

"They really need to find someone they can trust to whom they can communicate their issues. So they get to know what you stand for."

Dave Hardy, the debate moderator, believes the event will give the public an opportunity to hear from the full spectrum of people who are running.

"What I hope is that we can have some really good leaders who may not have the name recognition, but may be really solid and good city builders that come forward," Hardy said.

"So, if we can allow that exposure of some really good people who may not be known, I think that would be a real win."



