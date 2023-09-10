Canadian aid volunteer in Ukraine reportedly killed after Russian attack

A Canadian front-line volunteer in Ukraine was reportedly killed by Russian shelling while on his way to help civilians, multiple non-profits say.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday, Road to Relief confirmed Anthony 'Tonko' Ihnat was killed while on his way with three other volunteers to assess the needs of civilians in the outskirts of Bakhmut, the eastern town that saw the war's longest and bloodiest battle before falling to Moscow in May.

The organization says Russian shells directly hit the car they were driving in, causing it to flip over and catch fire. Non-profits Brave to Rebuild and Paracrew Humanitarian Aid, who say Ihnat volunteered for them in the past, confirmed his death in tribute posts on social media.

Adam Oake, a volunteer from Toronto with Paracrew Humanitarian Aid, said Ihnat arrived in Ukraine in March of last year, also from Toronto. Since then, he's helped evacuate civilians and deliver essential supplies to people who'd otherwise go without, he said.

"It takes a very special person with a very strong heart to do what he did and I'm very proud of him," said Oake.

"We all miss him greatly."

While not naming Ihnat, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Ukraine. Meanwhile, The United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, confirmed the death of two foreign national volunteers.

More to come.