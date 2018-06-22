Skip to Main Content
Canadian Olympian Eric Radford in Toronto for Pride festivities
Video

Canadian Olympian Eric Radford in Toronto for Pride festivities

Chats with CBC's Heather Hiscox about new initiative by Canadian Olympic Committee called Be You
Chats with CBC's Heather Hiscox about new initiative by Canadian Olympic Committee called Be You 6:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us