Canadian imprisoned in Egypt for years safely back in Toronto
Mohammed el-Attar, a Canadian imprisoned in Egypt for nearly 15 years, landed safely at Toronto’s Pearson airport Friday morning.
Mohammed el-Attar was charged with spying but maintained his confession was tortured out of him
El-Attar, who is also known by the name Joseph, was arrested after arriving in Cairo for what he said was a vacation to see family in January of 2007.
He was charged with spying for Israel while in Canada and swiftly sentenced.
The bulk of the case rested on a confession that el-Attar and human rights groups have always maintained was tortured out of him.
CBC News reported in 2015 that el-Attar was held in a three-by-two-metre cell while in Egypt.
