Community clinic in Scarborough plans to open field tent for primary care this week

A community primary care clinic in Scarborough plans to open a field medical tent this week that will serve as a safe place for people to see doctors in person.

The tent, already set up on the back lawn of the Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant HealthCare, will enable patients to access primary care in a clean setting. It is designed for patients who need more than virtual care and who can be diverted from busy emergency departments.

The centre, which provides primary care to refugees and immigrants regardless of their status or insurance, said in a news release that it set up the tent to take "health care outdoors as inside spaces and air become contaminated and infectious quickly." The centre is located on Sheppard Avenue East near Midland Avenue.

Dr. Paul Caulford, a volunteer physician, medical lead and executive director of the centre, said in a telephone interview with CBC Toronto on Sunday that the centre hopes to open the field tent on Wednesday after it has worked out how it can safely provide care that involves close contact.

Staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and there will be a clear barrier between a health-care provider and a patient when it comes to taking down a history. There will be one bed and the tent will have all infection controls in place.

Only one patient will be allowed in the tent at a time. The waiting room will be outside and there will be physical distancing. No drop-ins will be allowed.

Volunteers from GlobalMedic set the frame of a field tent at the Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant HealthCare. (CBC)

Caulford said people still need primary care in person despite the pandemic. Care over the phone from a family doctor is limited, he added.

"We are facing so many problems with COVID-19. One of the problems is the delivery of primary care to a community. The majority of family doctors have closed down their offices," Caulford said.

"The access to primary care is suffering badly. Virtual care can only go so far."

Caulford said access will be arranged by appointment only. The centre will be able to provide such care as vaccines for infants, stitches for lacerations, and treatment for chronic health problems, he said.

"This is to restore confidence in safe access to primary care," he said.

An inside view of the field tent at the Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant HealthCare in Scarborough. There will be one bed and a clear barrier between the patient and staff member. (Dr. Paul Caulford/Supplied)

He said many people in need of health care are staying away from emergency rooms and there have been reports of people going to pharmacists for help.

"Everyone is in the same boat now. We have all been orphaned from our primary care contact because of the pandemic," he said.

In a news release on Sunday, the centre said: "Many patients with health problems can't be diagnosed without an exam visit as they don't have a family doctor. Currently, people are afraid to go to doctors or go to hospital if they are ill. They can't turn to the pharmacist, even if they have depression and feel suicidal."

Centre expects to run out of PPE in 4 weeks

PPE, meanwhile, has been donated to the centre, but Caulford said the centre expects to run out of supplies within four weeks.

Johnson Kwong, owner of Unionville Academy, a private secondary school in North York, and Lufu United Association, a nonprofit organization for newcomers to Canada, has donated face shields to the centre. Caulford said the Chinese community in Scarborough has been very generous in procuring and gifting much-needed PPE.

MP Jean Yip, who represents Scarborough-Agincourt, and Johnson Kwong, owner of Unionville Academy, a private secondary school in North York, and Lufu United Association, a nonprofit organization for newcomers to Canada, stand beside a car containing donations of personal protective equipment for the centre. (Emily Law)

GlobalMedic set up the tent last Tuesday in half a day after volunteers build a wooden floor that was donated.

The Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant Health Care is a volunteer-driven team of doctors, nurses, dentists, nurse practitioners and other health-care professionals providing care to newcomers to Canada. It operates medical and dental clinics for new Canadians whether they are insured or not.

During the current COVID 19 outbreak, their teams have continued to provide medical care to patients.