Canadian basketball player dies in Bahrain at age 27

A Canadian basketball player from Brampton, Ont., has died in Bahrain at the age of 27.

Kenny Ejim was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahraini Premier League, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) said Tuesday in a statement confirming his death. There's no word yet on how he died.

Ejim played for the CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers this past season and with the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2020. The league expressed its condolences to his family.

"As a young player from Brampton, Ontario who consistently elevated his career to the next level, Kenny exemplified what our league is about," the CEBL said in the statement.

"His hard work and infectious personality motivated his teammates and inspired younger players to pursue their dreams. As much as Kenny derived from the game, he gave back far more," it continued.

"Our sympathy and prayers are with all who knew Kenny as a family member, friend and teammate. He will be greatly missed."

CBC News spoke with a member of Ejim's family who said they are asking for privacy at this time.

According to the Hamilton Honey Badgers, Ejim was born in Brampton on Dec. 3, 1994. He attended Humber College.

Global Affairs Canada said in an email on Tuesday that it is aware of the death.

"Consular official are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular services to the family," the federal department said in the email.

Global Affairs Canada said no other information can be disclosed due to privacy considerations.

Tributes for Ejim are being posted to Twitter.

