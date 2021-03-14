Canada's oldest known living person receives COVID-19 vaccination in Toronto
Phyllis Ridgway, who turned 114 this month, gets 1st Pfizer-BioNTech dose Saturday
Phyllis Ridgway, the oldest known living person in Canada, received a COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
Ridgway, who was born in 1907, turned 114 on March 10 — just a few days before she was vaccinated.
The health centre shared a video of Ridgway receiving her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from a nurse while surrounded by birthday balloons.
She told Sunnybrook: "This is the best birthday I've ever had."
What a touching moment - thanks for sharing this good news with us all. And to Phyllis, happy belated birthday! We’re so glad you got to celebrate this way.—@JustinTrudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to the tweet, calling it a "touching moment."
"And to Phyllis, happy belated birthday! We're so glad you got to celebrate this way," the tweet read.
As of Friday, Ontario has administered 1,116,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.The province began administering vaccines to seniors aged 80 and older earlier this month as part of its Phase 1 vaccination rollout.
As of Saturday, some family doctors in Ontario started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors, including those aged 60 to 64, in six regions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.