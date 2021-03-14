Canada's oldest known living person receives COVID-19 vaccination in Toronto

Phyllis Ridgway, the oldest known living person in Canada, received a COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Ridgway, who was born in 1907, turned 114 on March 10 — just a few days before she was vaccinated.

The health centre shared a video of Ridgway receiving her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from a nurse while surrounded by birthday balloons.

She told Sunnybrook: "This is the best birthday I've ever had."

What a touching moment - thanks for sharing this good news with us all. And to Phyllis, happy belated birthday! We’re so glad you got to celebrate this way. —@JustinTrudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to the tweet, calling it a "touching moment."

"And to Phyllis, happy belated birthday! We're so glad you got to celebrate this way," the tweet read.

As of Friday, Ontario has administered 1,116,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.The province began administering vaccines to seniors aged 80 and older earlier this month as part of its Phase 1 vaccination rollout.

As of Saturday, some family doctors in Ontario started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors, including those aged 60 to 64, in six regions.