Guests were stuck upside down on a ride for almost 30 minutes, Canada's Wonderland says

Guests at Canada's Wonderland were stuck upside down on a ride for almost half an hour, the amusement park confirmed Sunday.

A video circulating on social media on Saturday showed people reacting to riders stuck on the Lumberjack ride.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, the company confirmed the Lumberjack ride became inverted with guests onboard at about 10:40 p.m and was brought down by 11:05 p.m.

It says two riders reported chest pain and were seen by the park's health centre before being released without need for further medical attention.

"Guests were unloaded safely and assessed by first aid staff before being released back into the park," reads the statement.

"The safety of our guests is always our first priority."