Canada-wide warrant issued for man, 20, wanted in fatal Vaughan shooting

York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan earlier this month.

Police say Illia Ayo faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder stemming from the incident.

Officers received a call for a shooting around 3:45 a.m. on March 9, in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive. They arrived to find a victim unconscious on the side of the road. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release issued Monday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Toronto resident Alexander Ills-Smith.

Police say two additional victims were injured in the shooting and left the scene in a car.

A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after they were found in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West in North York around 4 a.m.

The woman was treated and released from hospital, but the man remains there with serious injuries.

Police say Ayo is considered armed and dangerous. He has no fixed address, but is known to have associations in London and Calgary.

Police say anyone who sees Ayo should not approach him but contact police immediately.