Police issue Canada-wide warrant in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

Peel police have issued a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting death of 14-year-old Taffash Riley earlier this month.

In a news release Friday, police said they have identified the person responsible for the shooting as 19-year-old Michael Moncherry-Desir. He is wanted for manslaughter.

"Michael Moncherry-Desir should be considered armed and dangerous. If observed, do not approach and call police immediately," the release said.

Police are urging Moncherry-Desir to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to police, adding that anyone found assisting him will be charged.

Taffash Riley was shot in her apartment building at 7170 Darcel Ave. (GoFundMe)

Taffash Riley died after being shot inside a Mississauga apartment building on Feb. 1.

The teen was a Grade 9 student at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Secondary School, which is part of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.