Police issue Canada-wide warrant in shooting death of 14-year-old girl
Michael Moncherry-Desir, 19, wanted for manslaughter in the death of Taffash Riley
Peel police have issued a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting death of 14-year-old Taffash Riley earlier this month.
In a news release Friday, police said they have identified the person responsible for the shooting as 19-year-old Michael Moncherry-Desir. He is wanted for manslaughter.
"Michael Moncherry-Desir should be considered armed and dangerous. If observed, do not approach and call police immediately," the release said.
Police are urging Moncherry-Desir to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to police, adding that anyone found assisting him will be charged.
Taffash Riley died after being shot inside a Mississauga apartment building on Feb. 1.
The teen was a Grade 9 student at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Secondary School, which is part of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.