Toronto police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in alleged sexual assault in Philadelphia

A man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Philadelphia, Pa., was last seen in Oshawa, Toronto police said Saturday.

The Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad (TPSFS) is requesting the public's assistance in locating 20-year-old Maurice Dayard.

Police said Dayard is wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant issued by Canada Border Services Agency.

Dayard is also wanted in Philadelphia for break and enter, sexual assault and rape, police said.

He was last seen in the Fieldgate and Ormond Drives area of Oshawa on June 26 at 9:45 a.m.

Police describe him as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 150 lbs., with a thin build and short hair.

He is believed to be violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 911, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det.-Const. Jesse Dean at (416) 951-6850.