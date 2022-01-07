Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with fatal North York shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North York on Sunday.

Shawn Powers, 35, of Toronto, who is charged with second-degree murder, is the subject of the warrant, which was issued by Toronto police.

Police received a report of a shooting in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 at approximately 5:51 p.m.

Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Ariyo Fakomi, 37, of Toronto.

Police say Powers is considered armed, violent, and dangerous and they're advising anyone who may see him to contact them immediately.