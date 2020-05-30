Canada-wide warrant issued for teen in connection with shooting death of Toronto rapper

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a teen wanted in connection with a gunfight that claimed the life of a Toronto rapper known as Houdini.

The shooting happened in the city's entertainment district on Tuesday afternoon, when suspects opened fire, killing 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins and wounding two others, including a 27-year-old woman bystander.

Eleijah Robinson, 17, is wanted on several firearm charges, including discharge with intent to wound. Toronto police received judicial authorization to identify Robinson, who is a minor.

Toronto police received judicial authorization to identify Eleijah Robinson, who is a minor. (Toronto Police Service)

Police warn against approaching Robinson, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. If he is seen, call 9-1-1 immediately.

A 15-year-old boy who was hurt in the gunfight is also facing firearm charges. He was known to police previously.