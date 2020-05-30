Canada-wide warrant issued for teen in connection with shooting death of Toronto rapper
Eleijah Robinson, 17, is wanted on several firearm charges, including discharge with intent to wound
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a teen wanted in connection with a gunfight that claimed the life of a Toronto rapper known as Houdini.
The shooting happened in the city's entertainment district on Tuesday afternoon, when suspects opened fire, killing 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins and wounding two others, including a 27-year-old woman bystander.
Eleijah Robinson, 17, is wanted on several firearm charges, including discharge with intent to wound. Toronto police received judicial authorization to identify Robinson, who is a minor.
Police warn against approaching Robinson, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous. If he is seen, call 9-1-1 immediately.
A 15-year-old boy who was hurt in the gunfight is also facing firearm charges. He was known to police previously.