Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Mississauga shooting

Peel police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Mississauga earlier this month.

Police were called to a townhouse complex at 7475 Goreway Dr. in Mississauga shortly before 6 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 2 for reports of shots fired.

A short time after, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Etobicoke General Hospital, where he later died.

Police identified him as Dorren Campbell, 30.

On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Richard Chambers on a charge of second-degree murder. According to a police news release, Chambers is also wanted on another Canada-wide warrant for a Mississauga shooting on Sept. 22.

Police are advising Chambers to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

Chambers is considered armed and dangerous so police are advising members of the public to stay away from him and call 911 if they see him.

Police are also seeking witnesses and surveillance footage in connection with the Oct. 2 shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.