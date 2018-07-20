Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Brampton shooting

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Brampton man.

Palwinder Singh, 27, was gunned down in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area shortly after 6 p.m. on July 15.

On Monday, investigators with the Peel Regional Police homicide unit and missing persons bureau arrested two Mississauga men in connection with the death. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old surrendered and were charged with first-degree murder.

Police are now searching for 18-year-old Nebill Albayaty of Toronto. Albayaty, described as 5'9" with a thin build, is considered dangerous.

Singh's death marks Peel Region's 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about Albayaty's whereabouts or about Singh's death is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.