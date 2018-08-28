A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the suspect in the apparent abduction of a woman — who has since been found safe — in Richmond Hill just north of Toronto last Thursday.

Police issued the warrant for Jonathan McLennan, 27, on Monday afternoon.

"Mr. McLennan is urged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to police immediately," York Regional Police said in a news release.

McLennan is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach, but rather call 911 immediately.

'I think I'm going to die'

The incident unfolded early last Thursday, when a woman rang the doorbell of a home in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 404, close to the intersection of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, around 2:50 a.m. ET.

The entire incident was captured by the home's security camera, which was on the doorbell.

In surveillance footage released later Thursday by police, a man steps out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, carrying what appears to be a handgun. The man steps up to the porch where the woman is standing and threatens to kill her repeatedly while telling her to get in the car.

The woman responds: "I think I'm going to die."

The man then appears to drag the woman by her hair to the vehicle.

A woman is seen ringing the doorbell of a home in Richmond Hill, Ont., early Thursday morning. She was later located in good health. (York Regional Police)

On Friday, police released more surveillance footage of the vehicle — a dark-coloured compact SUV — leaving the scene. Later that day, police said they found the woman, a 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, in good health, but that McLennan remained at large. Investigators said they were able to identify the man and woman due to tips received from the public.

In the Monday news release announcing the warrant for McLennan, police said the vehicle — a 2017 Toyota RAV4 — has also been located and seized.

McLennan is wanted on eight charges. They are:

Kidnapping with a firearm.

Forcible confinement.

Uttering threats.

Pointing a firearm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon contrary to order.

Anyone with information about the incident or McLennan is asked to call York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.