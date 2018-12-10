Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for man suspected of trying to rob store

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 35-year-old man who was caught on video attempting to rob a watch store on Eglinton Avenue West on Nov. 19.

In the video, the would-be robber is seen entering the store with a hammer and what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspect managed to smash one of the glass cases holding the watches before he was tackled by the store owner and a friend who was visiting him.

Rahim Bakhashi, who is visiting from Iran, is now being hailed as a hero by some for helping to thwart a violent robbery. 1:30

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said investigators believe the man is Michael Ferrier, who is wanted for robbery and other charges.

"Around 12:41, the man entered the store. He basically attempted to rob the store and he became involved in a physical altercation with the store owner who attempted to disarm him by all accounts," Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

"The man fled the store and the store owner was treated by paramedics for minor injuries."

'The whole neighbourhood calls him a hero'

Rahim Bakhashi, an Iranian national who was visiting the store owner, told CBC Toronto through an interpreter that he suffered nerve damage to his hand when he fell on broken glass while helping his friend to fight off the would-be robber.

Fariba Afshar-Fard, another store owner and friend of Bakhashi, said her friend is being hailed as a hero for his bravery.

"I love what he did," Afshar-Fard told CBC Toronto.

"Everybody, the whole neighbourhood calls him a hero, the whole neighbourhood and they believe it, because normally people run away from these situations."

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police are strongly discouraging people from attempting to fight with someone carrying a gun. (CBC)

But Douglas-Cook is warning people about attempting to fight someone carrying a gun.

"This is someone who is potentially armed with a firearm so this is something that we have to strongly discourage for anyone to attempt to fight with someone who is trying to rob them," she said.

She explained that after an investigation, police were able to determine the man in the video wasn't carrying a real firearm.

"The man fled the store leaving the firearm behind and it was found it was a replica handgun," Douglas Cook said.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael Ferrier to contact them immediately.