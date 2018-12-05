Canada-wide arrest warrants issued for owners of remittance company accused of fraud

Investigators with the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit have issued Canada-wide warrants for the owners of a defunct financial transfer service — Mabini Express.

Investigators say the two suspects are wanted in connection with several alleged frauds totalling more than $300,000.

In January 2018, York Regional Police began an investigation after receiving a report from a woman who said she used Mabini Express to transfer funds to relatives in the Philippines but they never received the money.

When the woman went to Mabini Express, she discovered a sign stating the business was permanently closed.

York Regional Police began receiving additional reports and located a total of 36 people who reported losing a combined total of more than $300,000.

Investigators say they have exhausted all leads and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the company's owners.

They are asking anyone with information on their location to contact police.