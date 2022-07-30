Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Mississauga man considered armed and dangerous

York Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in the City of Vaughan.

Police say Kensworth Alton Francis, 27, faces two charges of first degree murder and one charge of attempted murder, stemming from the shooting.

They say he lives in Mississauga but they believe he is originally from the Bahamas. Francis is described as a thin Black man. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 23, police officers were called to the ATL Lounge on Highway 7 West in Vaughan. There, they found three people who had been shot following an altercation.

Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe, 25, and Chibueze Momah, 22, died from their injuries.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital but is in stable condition.

Police say the two men were security guards, while the woman was a nightclub patron.

Police say anyone who sees Francis should not approach him but contact police immediately.