Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent parts of Ontario

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a federal offender.

Toronto police say the provincial parole-enforcement squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Chibuike Nwagwu.

They say Nwagwu has allegedly breached his statutory release.

Police say he is serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and gun-related offences.

Nwagwu is described as 5'11", 200 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.

They say he is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Caledon and the Durham areas in Ontario.