Canada Post suspends mail delivery to 2 Toronto highrises after some residents seen without masks

Canada Post has suspended mail delivery to two highrise buildings in Toronto because it says some residents who live there are not wearing masks in common areas that postal workers must use to drop off mail.

In an email to CBC Toronto on Sunday, the Crown corporation said mail delivery has been suspended at 100 and 150 Graydon Hall, near Don Mills Road and Highway 401. Residents must now pick up their mail at a Canada Post depot at 70 Wynford Dr., roughly an eight-minute drive or 27-minute bus ride away.

Canada Post said the service suspension is due to safety concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Residents in apartment buildings and condos in Toronto are required under city bylaws to wear masks in common areas.

"Within the areas of the buildings delivery employees must access to deliver mail, some individuals are not wearing masks," Valérie Chartrand, spokesperson for Canada Post, said in an email on Sunday.

"This is a safety risk and we have advised the buildings management. Wearing masks in public areas is recommended by public health and is a common courtesy to others, especially those working to provide a service."

GH Capital Corp., the property management company that owns and maintains Graydon Hall Apartments, said it was advised on Feb. 4 that mail delivery to the two buildings would stop immediately.

Canada Post said direct mail delivery service to the mailboxes inside the buildings will resume once it is safe to do so. It reminded residents that masks are mandatory inside Canada Post buildings.

"We understand this is a difficult time and we appreciate our customers helping to keep our employees safe, which will also help keep our local communities safe."

Property management company to contact MPP

GH Capital Corp. told residents in a letter dated Feb. 5 that it plans to contact Canada Post management and MPP Michael Coteau, who represents Don Valley East, to discuss the issue.

"The reason Canada Post has given is that our residents are not wearing their masks in the common area," the letter reads.

"Although we know this [is] not true of 95% of our residents, we do know that the 5% who think they should not participate in MASKING is a very deep concern to us all."

In bold in the letter, the property management company urged residents "PLEASE wear your masks at all times when leaving your home...even to put out the garbage; we do not want to miss another day of mail."

It also encouraged residents to contact Coteau and MP Yasmin Ratansi, who represents Don Valley East, to voice their concerns.

GH Capital Corp. reminded residents to wear masks when doing the following activities: