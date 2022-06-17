Canada Day: What's open and closed in Toronto

There's outdoor fun, live music and fireworks on deck this Canada Day, according to the City of Toronto.

With summer in full swing, the city says it's pleased to offer a wide variety of city-organized and community based public events to help Torontonians celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday.

Here's a list of some of those attractions and what's open and closed:

Fireworks:

Fireworks are returning to Ashbridges Bay on Friday. The show starts at 10 p.m. Ashbridges Bay Park is located on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the foot of Coxwell Avenue and is readily accessible by public transit. Read more about safety measures that have been put in place by Toronto police for the event.

You can also catch fireworks displays beginning at 10 p.m. at Stan Wadlow Park and Milliken Park.

Attractions:

CN Tower: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The zoo will also open Splash Island on July 1.

Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fort York Historic Site: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scarborough Museum: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Lawrence Market is closed on Canada Day and will be open on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City parks and pools: City parks, outdoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads across Toronto will be open on Canada Day. Indoor pools and community centres will be closed, including the washrooms within them.

Toronto Island Park: It's a great place to enjoy a scenic picnic, hike or bike ride, and features the interactive Franklin Children's Garden. Many attractions offered by independent operators are also onsite, including Centreville Theme Park and Far Enough Farm.

Riverdale Farm: Residents and visitors to Toronto can visit a working farm in the centre of the city. Riverdale Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.



High Park animal attraction: Toronto's oldest animal attraction has been entertaining people for 120 years and is open every day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Roads in High Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for all three days of the Canada Day long weekend.

The Victoria Day fireworks display returns to Ashbridges Bay at 10 p.m. on Friday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

StrollTO: Take advantage of free self-guided walking itineraries in 140 neighbourhoods across Toronto through StrollTO.

Golf at municipal courses: Toronto's five municipal golf courses are located on beautiful parklands and offer holiday rates. These affordable, high-quality and TTC-accessible courses are open daily, including Canada Day.



Tennis courts: Public tennis courts across the city will have nets up and be available for use throughout the Canada Day long weekend. Public sites are free. Tennis players are asked to share the courts by limiting their play time to half-hour intervals if others are waiting to use the courts.

Conservatories and greenhouses: Flowers are in full bloom at Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory. Both are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. While Allen Gardens is undergoing renovations, washrooms inside the conservatory are closed. Portable washrooms are available outside by the playground.

ActiveTO returns: ActiveTO will only take place on Saturday and Sunday. Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic 7 a.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Beaches: Toronto's beaches are open and most will be supervised from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. People hoping to take a dip are encouraged to check the status of designated swim beaches before going.

Cherry Beach during the summer of 2020. Toronto's beaches are open and most will be supervised from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Canada Day. (John Badcock/CBC )

Public Transit:

TTC routes will operate on their holiday schedule on Friday

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule on Friday.

The TTC will be increasing bus service from Woodbine Station and Coxwell Station on Line 2 to accommodate travel to and from Ashbridges Bay Park for the Canada Day fireworks display.

Grocery Stores / LCBO / Beer Stores:

Most major grocery-store chains are closed on Friday.

LCBO stores are closed on Friday.

Select Beer Store locations will open Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls:

CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: closed.

Scarborough Town Centre: closed.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other: