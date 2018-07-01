'We live in the greatest province in the world' premier tells residents on Canada Day

The Greater Toronto Area is abuzz with activities and special events marking Canada's 151st anniversary on Sunday.

The extremely hot and humid weather, brought on by an ongoing heat wave, did not stop thousands of people from heading out for the various activities.

Premier Doug Ford, who was among those celebrating at Queen's Park, said he would be making whistle stops throughout the province.

'We live in the greatest country,' premier says

"We're heading over to Scarborough and Etobicoke and a few other places," he said.

The premier said Canada Day is a time for fun and spending time with family. He said people should go out and enjoy themselves.

"We live in the greatest country, the greatest province in the world. Enjoy yourselves, go out to the local parks and watch the fireworks — we're having fireworks all over the GTA," Ford said.