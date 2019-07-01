Man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting in North York

A man is in hospital after a shooting in North York left him in critical condition Monday.

Police were called to the area of Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

That's where emergency crews located a victim with bullet wounds.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News the man's condition at first appeared to be fair but quickly deteriorated.

Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters the shooting took place on Cobblestone Drive and that the victim was found in the roadway.

Police have not released his age or said whether he lives in the neighbourhood.

Investigators are now looking to speak with the occupants of two vehicles seen leaving the scene eastbound on Cobblestone Drive, Proctor said. One of the vehicles is described as a silver-coloured Toyota Camry and the other, a white BMW.

Police are also canvassing for any witnesses and security camera footage.

The area around the shooting has been closed off for the investigation, and police are asking that residents stay inside their homes.

"If you live in within the perimeter, contact an officer if you must leave or are trying to get home," Hopkinson tweeted.

SHOOTING: <br>Leslie St + Van Horne Av<br>-Man's condition was good<br>-Has now worsened<br>-Officers assisting EMS with emergency run to hospital<br>-We are investigating<br>^dh<br><br>- —@TPSOperations

Monday's shooting comes amid a string of homicides in the city, something police chief Mark Saunders called attention to in a tweet Sunday.

"Toronto has seen a series of gun-related deaths over the last four days. One is too many," Saunders tweeted.

On Sunday, 33-year-old Jordan Armstrong died after a shooting at a downtown Toronto nightclub.

A day earlier, 25-year-old Christopher Teape and Ahmed Mohamud, 32, were killed in a triple shooting in northwest Toronto.

And just ahead of the long weekend, a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing complex in Scarborough claimed the life of Jaydin Simpson, 17, who died the same day he graduated from high school.