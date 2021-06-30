Some GTA municipalities alter Canada Day plans to honour residential school victims

As Indigenous leaders call for Canada Day to be declared a national day of mourning, some GTA municipalities say they are reframing the day as an opportunity to learn and reflect on the dark legacy of the residential school system.

Officials in Toronto, Durham and Peel regions say they are planning to commemorate residential school victims through various means, including illuminating municipal buildings in orange, holding a moment of silence and lowering flags to half-mast.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said during a Wednesday morning news conference it is important that people learn more about Canada's "shameful" history with Indigenous peoples.

"I encourage people to take time on Canada Day to reflect on what each of us can and must do to live up to Canadian values," Tory said.

The push to make Canada Day a time of mourning began after 215 unmarked graves were found in Kamloops, B.C., in late May. Weeks later, another 751 graves were found in Saskatchewan. It was also announced Wednesday that another 182 unmarked graves had been discovered at a residential school in Cranbrooke, B.C.

During a call Wednesday with CBC's Metro Morning, Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare called for Canadians to show "unity" and "respect" by mourning with Indigenous communities on July 1.

And he said the day should officially be named a national day of mourning by the government.

"The Indigenous people are mourning and we are asking the people to mourn with us — we hope that they will," he said.

Hare said he wants communities to work on reconciliation together over the next 12 months and that the country can resume celebrations in July 2022.

"Let's honour what happened to residential school students and we will all get along just fine as we move forward together," he said.

Canada Day should be time of reflection, learning, GTA mayors say

Tory also announced that both the CN Tower and the Toronto sign will be lit up in orange in solidarity with Indigenous communities.

Many Indigenous leaders and communities have encouraged Canadians to wear orange on Canada Day as a way to honour and acknowledge the victims of the residential school system.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced via Twitter that city council approved a motion Wednesday to change the city's Canada Day virtual event to "a time of reflection."

This year, the <a href="https://twitter.com/citymississauga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@citymississauga</a> will mark <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a> differently.<br><br>Thank you to my Council colleagues for unanimously supporting my motion that changes our virtual event to a time of reflection. <br><br>Mississauga stands in solidarity with Indigenous communities across Canada. —@BonnieCrombie

Brampton will also be hosting a virtual event with performances by Indigenous artists, such as Twin Flames, Tom Wilson and iskwē, according to the city's website.

Back in Toronto, the East York Canada Day Committee has released a statement saying it has replaced its planned celebrations with a call for residents to spend the day in "personal examination of what it means to be Canadian."

"We urge all East Yorkers to spend Canada Day learning more about the history of colonization and the lasting effects it has had on the original peoples of this country," the statement said.

It said a moment of silence will be held in East York at 2:15 p.m. tomorrow to honour the memory of the children found in unmarked graves at residential schools.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said in an interview with CBC News that his city has changed the name of its Canada Day event to "Contemplate Canada" and that the events will focus on "education, reconciliation and reflection."

"There's no right way to do this. Everyone should make an effort that they feel comfortable with, to acknowledge this very dark page in our history," he said.

Ryan said Pickering city hall will be lit in orange, flags will be lowered to half-mast and the city is encouraging residents to take part in a porch light memorial to honour the memory of residential school victims.

As for future Canada Day celebrations, he said he thinks they will be permanently changed.

"I think that some form of acknowledgement of our total history will become a part of all our celebrations moving forward."