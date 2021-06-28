What's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day

For the second straight year, Canada Day celebrations will look a lot different in Toronto.

There are no large outdoor celebrations or fireworks displays planned and most tourist attractions are still closed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Government offices, libraries, banks, and post offices will also be closed.

But you can still spend the day at the beach, on the golf course or at the zoo.

Here's more on what's open and what's closed on Canada Day in Toronto:

Open (with reduced capacity and restrictions)

Closed

Most malls and grocery stores

LCBO and The Beer Store

Government services, including banks, government offices and post offices

Toronto Public Libraries

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule. GO transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.