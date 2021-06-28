What's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day
Government offices, libraries, banks, and post offices will be closed but you can still spend the day at the beach, on a golf course or at the zoo.
Most malls and grocery stores closed while outdoor pools and splash pads stay open
For the second straight year, Canada Day celebrations will look a lot different in Toronto.
There are no large outdoor celebrations or fireworks displays planned and most tourist attractions are still closed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.
Government offices, libraries, banks, and post offices will also be closed.
But you can still spend the day at the beach, on the golf course or at the zoo.
Here's more on what's open and what's closed on Canada Day in Toronto:
Open (with reduced capacity and restrictions)
-
Most beaches. Note: SunnySide Beach, Marie Curtis Park East ,Cherry Beach are closed.
- Outdoor pools
- Splash pads
- Golf courses
- Toronto Island Park
- Ontario Place
- Toronto Zoo
- High Park Zoo
- Riverdale Farm
- Toronto Botanical Garden
- Toronto Eaton Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
Closed
- Most malls and grocery stores
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Government services, including banks, government offices and post offices
- Toronto Public Libraries
The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule. GO transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.