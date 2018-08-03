Your guide to what's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day
It's Canada Day! Here's what you need to know about what's open — or not — as you enjoy the various celebrations around the city.
Some attractions are open, while most grocery stories are closed on July 1
Attractions
- Art Gallery of Ontario: Open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Casa Loma: Open between 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- CN Tower: Open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre: Open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Grocery stores
Most grocery chains will be closed, but there are a few exceptions.
- Fresh and Wild: Bloor Street W. and Spadina Avenue locations.
- Galleria Supermarket: Yonge, York Mills and Bloor W. locations.
- Loblaws: Carlton Street and Moore Avenue locations.
- Longo's: York Mills Road, Maple Leaf Square, St. Clair Avenue W., Elizabeth Street and Bloor Street E. locations.
- Pusateri's: Yorkville, Bayview and Avenue Road locations.
- Saks Food Hall: Yonge Street.
- The Food Depot: Dupont Street.
- The Kitchen Table: Queens Quay W., Spadina Avenue, Bay and King locations.
- Whole Foods: Avenue Road.
- Popbox MicroMrkt: Dovercourt Road.
- Summerhill Market: Summerhill Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.
- T&T: Promenade, Warden Avenue, Central Parkway, Cherry Street, Yonge Street, Woodbine Avenue and Kennedy Road locations.
- Various Rabba Fine Foods locations
Alcohol
- Beer Store locations: closed.
- LCBO locations: closed.
Malls
- CF Fairview Mall: closed.
- Scarborough Town Centre: closed.
- CF Sherway Gardens: closed.
- CF Shops at Don Mills: closed.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Yorkdale: closed.
Public transportation
GO Transit and the TTC will both operate on their holiday schedule.
Services
- Canada Post: No mail delivery.
- Banks and government offices: closed.
- Toronto Public Library: closed.
Parking
If you are driving to a Canada Day event, Toronto police advise Parking Enforcement will not be enforcing the following on-street parking bylaws on Canada Day.
- Pay-and-display/metered areas.
- Rush-hour rates.
- Posted sign indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.