Your guide to what's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day
Your guide to what's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day

It's Canada Day! Here's what you need to know about what's open — or not — as you enjoy the various celebrations around the city.

It's Canada Day, and that means lots of businesses and attractions will be either closed or running odd hours. 

Here's what you need to know about what's open — or not — as you enjoy the day around the city. 

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Ontario: Open between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open between 9:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open between 8:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre: Open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Grocery stores

Most grocery chains will be closed, but there are a few exceptions.

  • Fresh and Wild: Bloor Street W. and Spadina Avenue locations.
  • Galleria Supermarket: Yonge, York Mills and Bloor W. locations.
  • Loblaws: Carlton Street and Moore Avenue locations.
  • Longo's: York Mills Road, Maple Leaf Square, St. Clair Avenue W., Elizabeth Street and Bloor Street E. locations.
  • Pusateri's: Yorkville, Bayview and Avenue Road locations.
  • Saks Food Hall: Yonge Street.
  • The Food Depot: Dupont Street.
  • The Kitchen Table: Queens Quay W., Spadina Avenue, Bay and King locations.
  • Whole Foods: Avenue Road.​​​​​
  • Popbox MicroMrkt: Dovercourt Road.
  • Summerhill Market: Summerhill Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.
  • T&T: Promenade, Warden Avenue, Central Parkway, Cherry Street, Yonge Street, Woodbine Avenue and Kennedy Road locations.
  • Various Rabba Fine Foods locations

Alcohol

  • Beer Store locations: closed.
  • LCBO locations: closed.

Malls

  • CF Fairview Mall: closed.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: closed.
  • CF Sherway Gardens: closed.
  • CF Shops at Don Mills: closed.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Yorkdale: closed.

Public transportation

GO Transit and the TTC will both operate on their holiday schedule.

Services

  • Canada Post: No mail delivery.
  • Banks and government offices: closed.
  • Toronto Public Library: closed.

Parking

If you are driving to a Canada Day event, Toronto police advise Parking Enforcement will not be enforcing the following on-street parking bylaws on Canada Day.

  • Pay-and-display/metered areas.
  • Rush-hour rates.
  • Posted sign indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.
