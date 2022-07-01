Toronto firework vendor backs out of Canada Day plans, leaving city scrambling

The City of Toronto says it's cancelling a Canada Day fireworks show and rescheduling another after the vendor backed out at the last minute.

The city says the vendor originally contracted to put on the fireworks shows at three parks informed city staff Thursday it wasn't going ahead with the production.

As a result, the city says the fireworks show at Milliken Park in Toronto's northeast has been cancelled.

The city says it was able to find a new vendor for the lakeside show at Ashbridges Bay Park tonight and a postponed show at Stan Wadlow Park, in the city's east end, on Saturday evening.

Fireworks at Mel Lastman Square and Downsview Park are set to take place tonight as scheduled.

In a news release, the city says staff worked into Thursday night contacting companies across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and the U.S. in a bid to find a new vendor for the Canada Day fireworks shows.