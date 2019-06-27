Fireworks and festivities: Here's your guide to Canada Day celebrations in Toronto

Canada is preparing to celebrate it's 152nd birthday this weekend, and Toronto is marking the occasion with events happening across the city.

Festivities are planned to take place throughout the city, including fireworks displays to cap off what's expected to be a beautiful weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend is expected to consist of warm weather and the chance of showers.

Whether your celebrations include festivals, events, or fireworks, be sure to factor in the weather and plan to stay cool and dry.

If you've yet to plan your weekend, CBC Toronto has created a list with some of the city's biggest events to help you ring in Canada's birthday, get around the city, and enjoy the sunshine.

Parking and transit

Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement will not be enforcing certain parking bylaws during the Canada Day holiday on Monday.

This includes pay-and-display or metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations. But they'll continue to enforce all other areas and issue tickets for parking offences.

Transit on Monday will be running on a Saturday schedule, and commuters can visit the TTC website for more information.

There are several fireworks displays scheduled around the city for Canada Day. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Where to watch fireworks

The celebrations wouldn't be complete without watching the fireworks light up the sky across the city. Here's where you can catch them across the city:

Amesbury Park at 9:45 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay/Woodbine Park at 10:00 p.m.

Centennial Park at 10:00 p.m.

Milliken Park at 10:00 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square at 10:30 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park at 10:00 p.m.

Weston Lions Park at 10:00 p.m.

Canada Day Events

Canada Day at Mel Lastman Square

Canada Day festivities at Mel Lastman Square will take place Monday with live music and dance performances, arts, family activities, and will end the night with a spectacular fireworks display.

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Multicultural Canada Day at Yonge- Dundas Square

The annual Multicultural Canada Day celebrations will feature everything from a "Parade of Nations" and a massive singing of O Canada, to art, food and live performances from diverse multicultural groups.

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Canada Day at Downsview Park

This free family event will feature free inflatables and games for children, face painters, a number of vendors, live entertainment, and food trucks. The fun-filled event will be capped off with fireworks to end the night.

Time: 4:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m.

Canada Day at The Albert Campbell Square — Borough Drive

Interactive dance performances and the opportunity for a dance party will be taking place at Albert Campbell Square, together with vendors, food and free entertainment.

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Burlington Citizenship Ceremony — 1400 Lakeshore Rd

New Canadians will take their citizenship oath in the gazebo in Spencer Smith Park on Canada Day, and the event will also feature multicultural dance performances, a number of vendors, and will finish with a fireworks display.

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wear your patriotism on your sleeve and everywhere else this Canada Day. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

East York Canada Day Parade & Festival — 373 Cedarvale

The 62nd East York Canada Day Parade will feature rides, food, live music, a craft beer garden and the swimming pool will be open. The grand finale will be a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Canada Day at Centennial Park

Enjoy Toronto Ribfest during the day with live entertainment and activities for the whole family. Top off the night with fireworks.

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Redpath Waterfront Festival

A fleet of tall ships will descend on Toronto's waterfront this Canada Day weekend, and will be open for deck tours from Saturday to Monday from Bathurst to Bay. There will also be a Maritime Market, sail-training activities and live entertainment

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Amesbury Park Canada Day Celebrations

Amesbury Park celebrations will feature multicultural entertainment, children's activities and a variety of vendors. The event will be capped off with fireworks.

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wigwam Chi-Chemung – Canada Day: An Indigenous Perspective — Ontario Place

This Wigwam Chi-Chemung program will look at Canada Day from an Indigenous perspective, sharing the story of the 1805 treaty between the Mississaugas of the Credit and the settlers that resulted in a covenant between the European and the Anishinabe nations.

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Canada Day at Thomson Memorial Park — 1005 Brimley Rd

Start the day with a pancake breakfast, enjoy live entertainment, activities and a 23-metre zipline across the park.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Canada Day at Black Creek Pioneer Village — 1000 Murray Ross Parkway

Enjoy 19th century carnival performers, musicians and carnival games. This event is a unique take on Canada Day celebrations, and will feature a citizenship ceremony with 40 new Canadians.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.