Canada Border Services Agency technical glitches causing delays at international arrivals
Kiosk issues have since been resolved but long wait times may persist until delays clear
Technical problems at Canada Border Services Agency inspection kiosks that led delays for travellers at international arrival counters in Toronto have been resolved.
Images of lineups with hundreds of travellers emerged from Toronto's Pearson International Airport late Friday afternoon.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said it had extra staff on hand to assist with passenger processing.
In a tweet, the airport said while the kiosk issues are over, wait times may be slightly longer as delays clear.
<a href="https://twitter.com/CanBorder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBorder</a> is currently experiencing technical issues with their inspection kiosks for International Arrivals. We have extra staff on hand to assist with passenger processing. We thank passengers for their patience as we work with CBSA to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.—@TorontoPearson