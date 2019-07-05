Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Canada Border Services Agency technical glitches causing delays at international arrivals

Travellers are facing delays at international arrival kiosks amid technical problems affecting the Canada Border Services Agency.

Kiosk issues have since been resolved but long wait times may persist until delays clear

CBC News ·
Images showing hundreds of travellers lining up emerged from Toronto's Pearson International Airport late Friday afternoon. (@lebesant/Twitter)

Technical problems at Canada Border Services Agency inspection kiosks that led delays for travellers at international arrival counters in Toronto have been resolved.

Images of lineups with hundreds of travellers emerged from Toronto's Pearson International Airport late Friday afternoon.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said it had extra staff on hand to assist with passenger processing.

In a tweet, the airport said while the kiosk issues are over, wait times may be slightly longer as delays clear.

