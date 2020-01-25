Canada announces 'presumptive' 1st case of deadly coronavirus in Toronto
Canada has confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto as the number of infections worldwide surpasses 1,400 cases.
Public health officials announce first diagnosed case at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital
More to come.
