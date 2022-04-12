Heads up, Toronto parents: CampTO registration is now open

For the first time since the pandemic, in-person summer camps will be available for children without COVID-19 restrictions.

Registration for the city's CampTO program is officially open and will run in Toronto from July 4 through to Sept. 2.

Children and youth between the ages of four and 16 will be eligible to apply, the city says.

Besides the traditional day camp activities such as games, dance, drama, and arts and crafts, the city's offerings also include outdoor and nature-based activities.

"We want to make sure kids have a fun and safe summer camp experience. Our CampTO initiative offers a great camp experience for young people and I encourage families to sign up starting Tuesday morning," said Mayor John Tory in a release on Monday.

In-person summer camps were held with COVID-19 restrictions in place during the last two years. The city hasn't yet released any details regarding restrictions set to be in place this summer.

Approximately 78,050 spaces will be offered for CampTO, as well as the city's Counsellor-In-Training and CampTO Plus specialty programs. Programs will also be available for participants with disabilities.

More information about each program and how to register can be found here on the city's website.