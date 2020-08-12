Children sent home after CampTO participant tests positive for COVID-19

A camper at the Barbara Frum Community Centre, one of the City of Toronto's 120 CampTO locations, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child was sent home from camp with symptoms last week and has been self-isolating since, the city announced in a press release Wednesday.

As a result, CampTO programs at Barbara Frum and at the Glen Long Community Centre will be closed for the rest of the week to undergo a deep clean. Camp will resume on Aug. 17.

Toronto Public Health is contacting families with children who may have interacted with the infected participant between Aug. 4 to 12.

Those considered to be at high risk of exposure have been told to get tested and isolate for a period of 14 days. Low-risk campers are being told to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to seek testing if any symptoms develop, the press release states.

Those who test negative and have no symptoms are allowed to return to camp on Monday.

Currently all CampTO locations follow guidelines set out by Toronto Public Health and the province of Ontario. Those guidelines include reduced group sizes, enhanced ratios of staff to campers, mask use, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols, according to the city.

Campers are also only allowed to interact with their designated group in order to follow distancing protocols.

CampTO's 118 other locations are still operating, and the city will be consulting with public health to see if any additional measures need to be implemented.