Allegations of abuse, neglect at Mississauga long-term care home reported to police

A GTA hospital system that's taken control of one of Ontario's long-term care homes hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic says it is looking into further allegations of abuse, neglect and mistreatment at the hands of the home's staff.

In a letter to residents and family members of the for-profit Camilla Care Community in Mississauga, Ont., Trillium Health Partners says that together with the province's ministry of long-term care, it has immediately placed staff members implicated in the allegations on leave and is now assessing 11 additional residents possibly affected.

So far, 16 residents are affected by the allegations, says the letter dated June 19.

Five Camilla staff, one Trillium employee and one other worker employed by an agency will not work at the home or at the Trillium hospital until investigations are complete. The home is run by Sienna Senior Living.

Trillium, which operates hospitals in Mississauga and west Toronto, says it has reported the new allegations to Peel Regional Police as well as the ministry. It's also investigating the claims through a third-party investigator.

"I want to acknowledge the deep concern this news brings. We are committed to immediately taking action in the home and keeping the lines of communication open as we learn more," said the letter from Karli Farrow, executive vice president of patient care services.

With 67 residents dead, Camilla Care Community has had the second highest death toll of any long-term care home in Ontario.

The home was one of five taken over by the province late last month following a scathing report by the Canadian Armed Forces describing "horrific conditions" ranging from cockroaches, rotten food, a lack of hygiene and aggressive behaviour by staff toward residents, some of whom were left choking or crying out for help for hours.

Of the 297 homes in the province that have had an outbreak, Camilla has the 11th highest death rate, with 28 deaths per 100 beds. The home is still dealing with an active outbreak.

'Profoundly troubled' by allegations, Sienna says

Natalie Gokchenian, spokesperson for Sienna Senior Living, said in an email on Tuesday that the company is "profoundly troubled" by the allegations.

"We do not accept abuse or neglect of any kind at our residences and we are committed to working closely with Trillium Health Partners to get to the bottom of this," she said in the email.

Gokchenian said Sienna Senior Living is implementing an action plan that includes a company-wide review being led by Paul Boniferro, former deputy attorney general of Ontario.

She said Boniferro "is closely reviewing our policies, practices and culture to ensure that our residences are safe, respectful and inclusive for all of our residents and their families."

Gokchenian said the company understands it needs to improve its operations.

"We are sincerely thankful to the courageous individuals who came forward with their concerns. We know we need to do better and we are committed to taking immediate action to improve delivery of care for our residents," she said.