COVID-19 has killed 50 residents at Mississauga long-term care home

A total of 50 residents have died of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Mississauga in the last few weeks, the facility reported on Saturday.

Camilla Care Community is grieving the loss of these residents, Natalie Gokchenian, communications director for Sienna Senior Living, said in an email to CBC Toronto. Sienna Senior Living is the home's parent company.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families for their loss. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this time," Gokchenian said.

Sixty-two residents at Camilla Care Community have tested positive for the virus. A total of 35 staff members are recovering in isolation, she said. The home has more than 230 beds.

A total of 49 residents and 12 staff members have recovered from COVID-19 at Camilla.

"We continue to actively retest residents, which is essential in quickly identifying anyone who becomes COVID-19 positive, despite the fact that these residents may have tested with negative results previously," Gokchenian said.

The home, located at 2250 Hurontario St., is working with Trillium Health Partners and Peel Region Public Health to test all residents and staff members, she said.

Trillium Health Partners is providing additional resources and expertise, she added.

"Thanks to the hard work of our team and health partners, we are now seeing positive progress in the fight against COVID-19," she said.

Gokchenian said the home is working with public health authorities to ensure all precautions and directives are in place. The home has "adequate supplies" of personal protective equipment for its staff members, she said.

"Our focus is on caring, serving and protecting residents, as well as communicating with families during this very stressful time," she said.

"I can confirm that Camilla Care Community has the adequate staffing during this outbreak and, again, we thank Trillium Health Partners for working alongside our team. There has been no interruption to services provided to residents as a result of COVID-19. Our team is truly doing the work of heroes."

The home is committed to keeping family members of residents informed of developments, she said. When the health status of a resident changes, a staff member calls the designated family member directly and provides information.

On its website, Peel Public Health says there are 25 outbreaks in Peel region institutional settings, which includes long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

As of Saturday at 1 p.m., a total of 196 deaths of COVID-19 have been reported in Peel region, of which 119 were long-term care home residents. The median age of all people who have died is 84.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths in Peel region have occurred in Mississauga.

Peel region has 3,011 cases, with 175 hospitalized. A total of 2,098 people have recovered from the virus.



