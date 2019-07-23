Ford promises review after 2nd man deemed threat briefly goes missing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will conduct a review after another man deemed not criminally responsible for violent offences was able to escape from detention at a Toronto mental health hospital this month.

In the latest case, Ahmed Sualim, 27, walked away from Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) for several hours on Monday, but he was located in the west end and handed over to hospital security that same day, according to Toronto police.

"We are going to do a review of it," Ford told reporters in Lucan, Ont. , northwest of London, following an unrelated announcement.

Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) has not commented on the latest disappearance.

"We have to correct this issue. It's kind of nerve wracking for a lot of people out in Toronto. But people have to answer when there is an issue."

Ford said he has confidence in CAMH, the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Review Board to fix what he called a "bump in the road."

Man has gone absent from hospital on 2 other occasions

Sualim was found guilty in 2014 of five counts of armed robbery and five counts of theft over $5,000 in incidents that date back to January 2012.

In March 2017, the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his convictions, and in August 2017, a new trial found Sualim to be not criminally responsible for the offences on account of mental disorder.

Sualim was being held in a general forensic unit at CAMH when he escaped briefly on Monday. According to court documents, Sualim suffers from schizophrenia and cannabis use disorder.

The documents state that the Ontario Review Board considers him to "represent a significant threat to the safety of the public."

Sualim's brief disappearance comes weeks after Zhebin Cong, convicted of a 2014 stabbing death, escaped from CAMH and fled the country undetected.

Police said Sualim was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area but was located shortly after 6 p.m. Police said he was located without incident and co-operated with police.

Court documents say Sualim has gone absent without leave from the hospital on two occasions and has attempted to leave another time.

Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks at a news conference about federal funding for jobs for at risk youth in the city. Tory said an independent review is in order and the brief disappearance raises questions. (CBC)

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday that an independent review is in order and the brief disappearance raises questions. He said authorities need to deal carefully with people who have mental health issues, but at the same time, members of the public need to feel safe.

"I just think that kind of overarching review would be the responsible thing to do to be able to say to the public, every question that should be asked was asked, every question was answered, and that we are all confident that once those answers have been implemented, that the system is going to be safe and that people can have confidence in it, going forward," Tory told reporters at a news conference.

In July 2018, documents say Sualim went to Humber River Regional Hospital because his mental status had deteriorated, but later that same month, he was transferred directly to CAMH, where he has been detained since.

CAMH has not responded to a request for comment.

Zhebin Cong, 47, boarded an international flight on July 3, the same day he went missing from CAMH. (Toronto Police Service)

As for Cong, 47, he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of San Tai Yuan at a rooming house in suburban Toronto in North York. Two years later, he was found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

On July 3, he got on an international flight, Toronto police said. They wouldn't disclose where he went.

CAMH said Cong had been on an unaccompanied pass to the community — in accordance with the terms of his Ontario Review Board disposition — on the day he went missing. When he didn't return, CAMH said, it notified police.

As recently as April, Cong was found to pose a "significant threat to the safety of the public," according to the review board documents.

Court documents say Cong also has schizophrenia and was also living in a general forensic unit at CAMH.

Police have launched two investigations into Cong's disappearance, while Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones has said the government would look at possible legislative changes to deal with NCR patients.