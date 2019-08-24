Toronto police locate CAMH patient who went missing on Friday

Toronto police have located a 35-year-old man who had gone missing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Gashawbeza Kefene was found Saturday evening.

Kefene had gone missing while on an escorted walk Friday around 12:26 p.m. at the centre's College Street location.



Earlier on Saturday police issued a public safety concern and urged members of the public not to approach Kefene.

Kefene is the 4th patient to go missing from the Toronto mental health treatment centre in two months.