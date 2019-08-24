Police issue public safety concern as 4th CAMH patient goes missing in 2 months

Toronto police issued a public safety concern on Saturday after a 35-year-old man went missing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Gashawbeza Kefene was last seen during an escorted walk Friday around 12:26 p.m. at the centre's College Street location.



Police described Kefene as slim build with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and green or black pajama pants.

Members of the public are advised that if they see Kefene they should not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

Kefene is the 4th patient to go missing from the Toronto mental health treatment centre in two months.

CAMH working with authorities to locate Kefene

Meanwhile, CAMH says it's working with the authorities to local Kefene.

"Yesterday afternoon, an individual in our care did not comply with the terms of a patient pass while under escort on hospital grounds," a CAMH spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC Toronto.

"CAMH immediately notified Toronto Police Services as part of our standard operating protocol."

The centre says while Kefene was not a patient in the forensic service, CAMH shares "the concerns of the community and continue to work closely with the authorities to locate the patient and have them returned to our care."