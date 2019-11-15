Police searching for patient who disappeared from CAMH

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a psychiatric patient who walked away from CAMH on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that 47-year-old Daniel Kent was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

Kent is described as standing six feet, one inches tall, and is 170 pounds with light brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. Police say he uses two canes to get around.

He was wearing a yellow sweater, brown coat, and black leather Adidas running shoes when he disappeared.

"If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately," investigators said in a news release.

Police say Kent was being held at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health under a "warrant of committal," which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when a person is found not criminally responsible in court.

On the heels of several disappearances last summer, including a man who vanished and somehow boarded an international flight, CAMH's president announced an external review of its processes around passes and privileges for patients.