Police searching for patient who disappeared from CAMH
Do not approach Daniel Kent and call 911 if he is seen, investigators warn
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a psychiatric patient who walked away from CAMH on Thursday afternoon.
Police say that 47-year-old Daniel Kent was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.
Kent is described as standing six feet, one inches tall, and is 170 pounds with light brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. Police say he uses two canes to get around.
He was wearing a yellow sweater, brown coat, and black leather Adidas running shoes when he disappeared.
"If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately," investigators said in a news release.
Police say Kent was being held at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health under a "warrant of committal," which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when a person is found not criminally responsible in court.
On the heels of several disappearances last summer, including a man who vanished and somehow boarded an international flight, CAMH's president announced an external review of its processes around passes and privileges for patients.