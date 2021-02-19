Boy, 16, charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal Scarborough strip mall shooting

Toronto police have charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man at a Scarborough strip mall earlier this month.

Cam-Thanh Tat was found with gunshot wounds in an apartment above the plaza in the Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area around 7:08 p.m. on Feb. 8.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested Friday and appeared in court by video the same day.

Police say their investigation remains active and ongoing.

Cam-Thanh's death is the city's seventh homicide of the year.