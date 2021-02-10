Victim of Scarborough homicide ID'd as Cam-Thanh Tat, 62
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough earlier this week as 62-year-old Cam-Thanh Tat.
Cam-Thanh was shot to death Monday evening
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough earlier this week as 62-year-old Cam-Thanh Tat.
Cam-Thanh was found with gunshot wounds in an apartment above a strip mall in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating Cam-Thanh's death, the city's seventh homicide of 2021.
Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.