Victim of Scarborough homicide ID'd as Cam-Thanh Tat, 62

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Scarborough earlier this week as 62-year-old Cam-Thanh Tat.

Cam-Thanh was found with gunshot wounds in an apartment above a strip mall in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating Cam-Thanh's death, the city's seventh homicide of 2021.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.