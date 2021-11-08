Motorcyclist, 31, dead after being ejected, struck in Caledon, Ont.

A 31-year-old Mississauga man is dead after a crash in Caledon on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.



Police arrived at the scene on King Street between Mississauga Road and Heritage Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., where a motorcycle travelling westbound lost control "for unknown reasons," the OPP said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle in the process.

A vehicle travelling eastbound then struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

King Street was closed for several hours on Sunday, while police investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked contact the OPP Caledon Detachment at 905-584-2241.