Police identify 2 Caledon shooting victims, request info on pickup truck

Ontario Provincial Police have identified two victims of a shooting in Caledon last month.

Officers were called to a home on Mayfield Road shortly before midnight on Nov. 20. Police found 57-year-old Jagtar Sidhu dead on scene, police said in a release Friday.

Two other victims were taken to hospital with injuries. One of them, 57-year-old Caledon woman Harbhajan Sidhu, died from her injuries in hospital, police said.

The third victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police believe multiple people were involved in the incident, with one person seen entering a black pickup truck travelling west on Mayfield Road. Investigators believe the pickup truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.

OPP says there isn't an imminent threat to public safety, but says residents in the area will continue to see an increased police presence.

They're asking anyone with dash cam footage or knowledge of either incident to contact police.