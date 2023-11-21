Man dead, 2 women in critical condition after Caledon shooting, paramedics say

One man has died and two women are in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Caledon on Monday, paramedics say.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Mayfield and Airport roads, near the border with Brampton, at around 11:30 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics say. Two women were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

"While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Tuesday morning.

OPP says its investigation into the shooting is still in its early stages. No suspect details have been released.

Residents in the area should expect to see a large police presence Tuesday, police say.