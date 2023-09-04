Content
Toronto

Woman, 24, dead after collision in Caledon, police say

2 others were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News
A close-up of a police cruiser on a sunny day.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after a collision in Caledon on Friday. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

One woman is dead after a collision in Caledon on Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a news release on Saturday, police said officers and first responders responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 at Olde Base Line Road just before 7 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead, police say. Two others were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and King Street was closed for several hours while officers investigated. 

Officers ask anyone with information on the collision to contact police.

